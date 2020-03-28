“INTRODUCTION TO CENTERING PRAYER”

Led by Dr. Barbara Ray a Certified Centering Prayer leader

at

Saint Alban’s Episcopal Church 7514 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN, 37343 Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 9:30-1:45.

Centering Prayer is a receptive method of silent prayer that prepares us to receive the gift of contemplative prayer, prayer in which we experience God’s presence within us, closer than breathing, closer than thinking, closer than consciousness itself. This method of prayer is both a relationship with God and a discipline to foster that relationship.

Centering Prayer is not meant to replace other kinds of prayer. Rather, it adds depth of meaning to all prayer and facilitates the movement from more active modes of prayer – verbal, mental or affective prayer – into a receptive prayer of resting in God. Centering Prayer emphasizes prayer as a personal relationship with God and as a movement beyond conversation with Christ to communion with Christ. – Adopted from Contemplative Outreach

A $30 registration fee includes snacks and introductory materials. *Note: Six weekly sessions are included at no additional cost and will begin on Thursday, April 2 thru May 7.

For information or to register: contact Kitty Cress - 423-842-5072 - kittycress@gmail.com

Brochure: https://www.contemplativeoutreach.org/sites/default/files/private/ method_cp_eng-2016-06_0.pdf