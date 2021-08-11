Introduction to Conflict Resolution

As a professional, business owner, or entrepreneur, a large portion of your success is your interpersonal communication skills. The best intentions do not always have the best result. This class will teach you how to reduce the anxiety of uncomfortable conversations. Identify five types of responses. Based on the ideal outcome you want, use each to control conversational flow making you a more effective influencer, negotiator, interviewer, and overall communicator.

About the teacher:

Vincent Phipps is called the Attitude Amplifier. This is due to his high energy, expertise, and interactive presentation style. As the owner of his award-winning training company, Communication VIP, Vincent is an attitude amplifying keynote speaker and communication expert. The “VIP” in the company name represents the company’s core service, “Very – Impactful - Presentations”. The VIP are also Vincent’s initials! The National Speakers Association distinguished Vincent with their highest earned honor, called the CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) certification. Vincent’s mission is partnering with companies, conferences, and industry leaders to provide interpersonal tools to help them understand how communication skills impact relationships and revenue. Vincent was motivated by surviving a nearly fatal car accident resulting in his neck being broken in two places. During recovery, Vincent received hundreds of cards, letters, and visits from people thanking him for how a presentation technique, communication tip, or a conflict resolution strategy he provided to them, made their lives better. Vincent’s passion is dedicated to speaking and training on four dynamics of professional development: Communication, Leadership, Presentation Skills, and Conflict Resolution. These are also for fundamental elements featured in Vincent’s book, “Lead Out Loud – Keys to Unlock Professional Excellence.” Vincent is featured in the Top 1% of the world’s best motivational speakers and trainers. Vincent’s presentation philosophy is the following, “If I can get you to laugh, I can get you to listen. If I can get you to listen, I can help you amplify.”