Introduction to Digital Art - ONLINE CLASS

Have you ever wondered how a cool graphic or design is created? In this introduction to digital art class you’ll learn the beginnings of creating those digital designs. A variety of techniques will be taught so that you will learn how to build complex graphics from simple shapes and other easy to use tools.

No prior experience is required. This class is limited to 10 participants.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-digital-art-online-class-tickets-104206267752

PLEASE NOTE: To participate in this class, you will need Affinity Designer. This is where you can get the 90-day free trial of the program (it should be downloaded prior to class). You can download Affinity Photo and Publisher if they want, but they need to be sure to get Designer for the class. It would be preferably that you have an Apple computer. This will make the process much smoother in regard to teaching and not being in person with the class to troubleshoot non-Apple computers. If it’s handy, a mouse would be helpful as well if people are on their laptop. Something to note: there is an iPad version of this software and this will not be covered during the class. A laptop or desktop computer will be needed (no chromebooks or other tablet-like devices).

About the teacher:

Seun Erinle loves sweets, cheese, and all things design. Seun’s background is in Computer Science and Digital Art & Design, and she teaches STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education to youth in the Louisville Metro area and also own a graphic design business where she gets to hone her digital ninja skills. Seun loves design so much that it’s also her hobby, but in her spare time, she also makes beats, goes on hikes, and eats lots of tacos.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.