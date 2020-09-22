Introduction to Gel Plate Printing: 3 Part Online Workshop
In this three-part class, you'll learn all about gel plate printing. The first part is a pre-recorded webinar, and the last two parts are live via Zoom. More information about each class and supplies needed is below. There are a few options for purchasing:
For $50, you will receive all three classes ONLY, no supplies included.
For $75, you will receive all three classes plus a 5x7 gel plate and brayer (tickets for this option end on Monday, September 14th) . This option is for those local to Chattanooga ONLY.
If you’d like to take an individual class rather than the whole series, each individual class is $20. No supplies included.
Part 1: How to Make Your Own Gel Plate
You will receive this pre-recorded webinar upon sign up.
In this quick and fun pre-recorded class, you’ll learn how to make your own reusable Gel Printmaking Plate using safe household ingredients. You'll also learn pro tips about caring, use and storage for your plate. Even though this will be a “live” class, you do not have to create your plate during the class. The directions and tips will be easy to follow and replicate afterward, at your convenience. *Please Note: The plate will NOT be ready for use for immediate use, so I will make one to set aside and then demonstrate proper handling using one that is made ahead of time.
Supplies needed:
- Very Clean 8” x 8”x 1.5”(or deeper) baking pan (glass or metal) * You can sometimes find great ones at Dollar Tree!
- Medium-Size Glass or Ceramic mixing bowl
- Kettle or Pot & Stove access (for boiling water)
- 6 packets aka “envelopes” of Plain Gelatin
- 16 oz. Bottle of Vegetable Glycerin (it is plant-based and can be purchased online or at some drug stores)
- Sheet of Plexi Glass or that is somewhat larger than 8” x 8” (Recommended, but optional)
- Silicone, rubber or plastic whisk, fork or slotted spoon
- Plastic Wrap, Foil, or Parchment paper (optional)
Part 2: Magical Monoprints (Intro. to Gel Plate Printing)
September 22, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
In this live virtual Introduction to Gel plate printing class, we will go through the “do’s and don’ts” of use and care for your plate, tips and tricks for creating interesting textures and motifs, making and using stencils, creating patterns, and more! We will also discuss various potential artistic applications for what you create. If you’d like, you will have the opportunity to ask questions & share some of your creations with others in the class. No experience is necessary and only a desire to experiment and have fun is required.
Materials Needed: Gel plate (any size, any brand* or homemade- *teacher preferred brand is “Gelli”), various acrylic colors, a brayer (rubber or hard), a spray bottle w/ water, paper towels, blank paper
Other suggested items: paintbrushes (various size(s), cotton swabs, stencils, paperboard (i.e. cut up cereal box), Xacto knife or scissors, lightweight flat found objects (i.e. produce mesh bag, leaves, bubble wrap) sponge, painters’ tape, parchment or freezer paper
Part 3: Images Re-imagined (Image Transfer with Gel Plates)
September 29, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
In this live virtual companion Gel plate printing class, we will go through a few different procedures to transfer and manipulate images to further expand your repertoire with Gel plate printing techniques. I will offer tips and tricks for incorporating your own interesting textures and motifs with found imagery. We will be using various relief, resist, and reductive processes to create unique works. You will have the opportunity to ask questions & share some of your creations with others in the class, if you’d like. No experience is necessary and only a desire to experiment and have fun is required.
Materials Needed: Gel plate (any size, any brand* or homemade- *teacher preferred brand is “Gelli”), various acrylic colors, a brayer (soft rubber or hard), a spray bottle w/ water, paper towels, blank paper, glossy magazine pages, scissors, blank paper
Optional items: paintbrushes (various size(s), cotton swabs, stencils, lightweight flat found objects, sponge, painters’ tape, parchment or freezer paper
About the teacher:
Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. Currently she is the Gallery Director for a local non-profit called the H*Art Gallery on the Southside. H*Art Gallery offers a space for homeless, disabled and other non-traditional artists to make and sell their artwork. She’s also been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com