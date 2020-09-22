Introduction to Gel Plate Printing: 3 Part Online Workshop

In this three-part class, you'll learn all about gel plate printing. The first part is a pre-recorded webinar, and the last two parts are live via Zoom. More information about each class and supplies needed is below. There are a few options for purchasing:

For $50, you will receive all three classes ONLY, no supplies included.

For $75, you will receive all three classes plus a 5x7 gel plate and brayer (tickets for this option end on Monday, September 14th) . This option is for those local to Chattanooga ONLY.

If you’d like to take an individual class rather than the whole series, each individual class is $20. No supplies included.

Part 1: How to Make Your Own Gel Plate

You will receive this pre-recorded webinar upon sign up.

In this quick and fun pre-recorded class, you’ll learn how to make your own reusable Gel Printmaking Plate using safe household ingredients. You'll also learn pro tips about caring, use and storage for your plate. Even though this will be a “live” class, you do not have to create your plate during the class. The directions and tips will be easy to follow and replicate afterward, at your convenience. *Please Note: The plate will NOT be ready for use for immediate use, so I will make one to set aside and then demonstrate proper handling using one that is made ahead of time.

Supplies needed:

Very Clean 8” x 8”x 1.5”(or deeper) baking pan (glass or metal) * You can sometimes find great ones at Dollar Tree!

Medium-Size Glass or Ceramic mixing bowl

Kettle or Pot & Stove access (for boiling water)

6 packets aka “envelopes” of Plain Gelatin

16 oz. Bottle of Vegetable Glycerin (it is plant-based and can be purchased online or at some drug stores)

Sheet of Plexi Glass or that is somewhat larger than 8” x 8” (Recommended, but optional)

Silicone, rubber or plastic whisk, fork or slotted spoon

Plastic Wrap, Foil, or Parchment paper (optional)

Part 2: Magical Monoprints (Intro. to Gel Plate Printing)

September 22, 6 to 7:15 p.m.

In this live virtual Introduction to Gel plate printing class, we will go through the “do’s and don’ts” of use and care for your plate, tips and tricks for creating interesting textures and motifs, making and using stencils, creating patterns, and more! We will also discuss various potential artistic applications for what you create. If you’d like, you will have the opportunity to ask questions & share some of your creations with others in the class. No experience is necessary and only a desire to experiment and have fun is required.

Materials Needed: Gel plate (any size, any brand* or homemade- *teacher preferred brand is “Gelli”), various acrylic colors, a brayer (rubber or hard), a spray bottle w/ water, paper towels, blank paper

Other suggested items: paintbrushes (various size(s), cotton swabs, stencils, paperboard (i.e. cut up cereal box), Xacto knife or scissors, lightweight flat found objects (i.e. produce mesh bag, leaves, bubble wrap) sponge, painters’ tape, parchment or freezer paper

Part 3: Images Re-imagined (Image Transfer with Gel Plates)

September 29, 6 to 7:15 p.m.

In this live virtual companion Gel plate printing class, we will go through a few different procedures to transfer and manipulate images to further expand your repertoire with Gel plate printing techniques. I will offer tips and tricks for incorporating your own interesting textures and motifs with found imagery. We will be using various relief, resist, and reductive processes to create unique works. You will have the opportunity to ask questions & share some of your creations with others in the class, if you’d like. No experience is necessary and only a desire to experiment and have fun is required.