Introduction to Graphic Design: Vector Illustration

Have you ever wondered how a cool graphic or design is created? In this intro to graphic design class you’ll learn the beginnings of creating those digital designs. A variety of techniques will be taught so that you will learn how to build complex graphics from simple shapes and other easy to use tools.

No prior experience is required. All computers and software will be provided. Just bring your imagination and willingness to try new things.

About the teacher:

Seun Erinle loves sweets, cheese, and all things design. Seun’s background is in Computer Science and Digital Art & Design, and she teaches STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education to youth in the Louisville Metro area and also own a graphic design business where she gets to hone her digital ninja skills. Seun loves design so much that it’s also her hobby, but in her spare time, she also makes beats, goes on hikes, and eats lots of tacos.