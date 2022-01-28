× Expand thechattery.org Introduction to Intuition Class

Everyone has the gift of intuition!

This class is designed to guide you in remembering your power from within. Introduction to Intuition was created for those of you who long for a connection to your inner knowing, desire to trust your instincts more often or feel the calling to explore yourself and your gifts. If this sounds familiar, you've found yourself (not by coincidence) in the right place.

This class is a 90 minute deep dive into all things intuition including an introduction to clairvoyance, clairsentience, claircognizance and clairaudience. We will also cover practical channeling strategies to help you access these gifts more consistently. This session will include a live oracle reading from your intuitive guide, Sarah Leverett, where she will model the use of each clair in real-time. Sarah's teaching is always rooted in intentionality, gratitude, and a commitment to self-study. We'd be honored to have you join us, with an open-mind and an open-heart, for this magical, exploratory class.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Sarah Leverett is the Creatrix of Intuitive Empowerment. Her mission is to intuitively guide you back to your power through hypnotherapy, oracle readings and 1:1 mentorship. She is a teacher, speaker and writer who loves to explore all things intuition, self-study and spirituality. Sarah is an Aries Sun, Leo Moon, + Libra Rising and a 2/4 Splenic Projector. She is currently based in Chattanooga, TN where she lives with her partner and two cat daughters, Comfy and Cozy.