× Expand The Chattery The Method

Introduction to The Model: A Self Coaching Tool - ONLINE CLASS

The Model is a self-coaching tool developed by Brooke Castillo, a master certified life coach. The model simplifies various psychological theories and incorporates them into one, easy to use tool. The premise is that your thoughts create your feelings, your feelings create your actions, and your actions create your results.

In this class, certified life coach Haley Mathis will break down each step of the process and teach you how to effectively utilize the model on your own. Once the steps have been broken down, participants will have the opportunity to work through the model on their own and as a group.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-the-model-turning-your-thoughts-into-results-online-clas-tickets-104156577126

About the teacher:

Haley Mathis is a certified life coach who helps people dive deep into their own thinking in order to create a life that feels good. She uses what Brooke Castillo has called "The Model" to help others unpack their thoughts and feelings. In addition, she draws on her experience as an inner-city, public school teacher and yoga instructor to bring more mindfulness into the experience.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.