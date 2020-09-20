Introduction to Modern Weaving: Boho Wall Art

This beginner friendly weaving class will introduce basic weaving techniques for creating a woven wall-hanging. The highlight of this class will focus on making a sideways weaving and will include learning a shag pile texture and clasped-weft technique for making shapes.

We will cover setting up the loom (and what can be used as a loom), basic hand-weaving techniques, and ways to finish your piece.

Supplies: You have two options!

1. With a $55 ticket, you will receive a link to the live webinar, as well as a link that will not expire. You'll also receive a package of supplies which includes a small wooden loom, tapestry needles, and a variety of yarns in beige and a blush accent yarn, and a dowel to hang from. The finished project for the kit will be approximately 4”x12” with fringe. Needed but not included is tape and scissors.

The kits can be safely picked up, dropped off or mailed. Tickets for this category end on Wednesday, September 16 at 1pm to give enough time to deliver or mail supplies.

2. For a $20 ticket, you will receive a link to the live webinar, as well as a link to the recording that will not expire, and a PDF of instructions, but you will need to gather your own supplies. You can purchase the $20 ticket below. A material list for those not wishing to buy the kit is here. Tickets for this category end when the class starts.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.