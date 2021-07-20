Introduction to Modern Weaving: Life’s a Beach

While the beach might not be an option right now, weaving at home certainly is!

Learn how to warp your loom and basic weaving techniques that will give you a basic understanding of art weaving. You’ll receive all the tools necessary to create your own piece of art in the workshop and explore on your own afterwards. Yarns, fibers, and embellishments will be provided. For this special summer class, we will be exploring a palette of blues, creams, and aquas, making wave shapes, and adding shells.

We will cover setting up the loom (and what can be used as a loom), basic handweaving techniques, and ways to finish your piece.

Please note: All supplies included. With this class, you will receive: a 6x8 inch wooden loom, yarn snips, tapestry needle, two sea shells, small driftwood, cotton warp, yarns in beach colorway (aquas and beige) for 1-2 projects, large craft stick, plastic fork and a printed pdf of instructions.

Masks encouraged.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.