× Expand The Chattery Introduction to Modern Weaving

Introduction to Modern Weaving: Life’s a Beach

While the beach might not be an option right now, weaving at home certainly is!

Learn how to warp your loom and basic weaving techniques that will give you a basic understanding of art weaving. You’ll receive all the tools necessary to create your own piece of art in the workshop and explore on your own afterwards. Yarns, fibers, and embellishments will be provided. For this special summer class, we will be exploring a palette of blues, creams, and aquas, making wave shapes, and adding shells.

We will cover setting up the loom (and what can be used as a loom), basic handweaving techniques, and ways to finish your piece.

Supplies: (You have two options)

1. With a $55 ticket, you will receive a link to the live webinar, as well as a link that will not expire. You'll also receive a package of supplies which includes a 6x8 inch wooden loom, yarn snips, tapestry needle, two sea hsells, small driftwood, cotton warp, yarns in beach colorway (aquas and beige) for 1-2 projects, large craft stick, plastic fork and a pdf of instructions. Not included is tape.

The kits can be safely picked up, dropped off or mailed.

2. For a $20 ticket, you will receive a link to the live webinar, as well as a link to the recording that will not expire, and a PDF of instructions, but you will need to gather your own supplies. A material list for those not wishing to buy the kit is here.

Event details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/8/15/introduction-to-modern-weaving-lifes-a-beach

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.