Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1

to Google Calendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come learn the basics of rock climbing outdoors. We'll focus on building solid fundamental skills, such as belaying, crack-climbing technique and face-climbing technique. If you've only climbed inside or you're looking to explore rock climbing for the first time, this is your opportunity to practice with professional rock climbing instructors. We provide harnesses, helmets and all the necessary gear for you to try out this fun and challenging sport! Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

Learn how to belay climbers and catch a fall. Learn climbing communication signals. Learn basic technique to climb rock faces and cracks. Gain confidence in your ability to maneuver up a rock. Learn how to choose the right climbing partner and location.

Info

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1 - 2019-04-20 09:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours