Introduction to Photoshop

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Introduction to Photoshop

Photoshop is one of the most popular of Adobe’s apps. It’s been used for decades for both touching up photos and designing pieces for print or web. It’s a powerful application with a lot of options. This class will be all about how to use Photoshop on your computer.

In this class, attendees will get familiar the basics of the Photoshop app.

We’ll go over:

  • Photo touch up skills
  • Setting up a design document for print and web
  • Using brushes, masks and filters
  • Organizing layers and why this is important
  • Setting up your workspace
  • How to export your document for varies needs

Together attendees will edit one photo, design one social media post, and design a flyer for print.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-photoshop-online-class-tickets-106567161248

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
