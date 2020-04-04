Introduction to Plant Parenthood - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Plant Parenthood

Curious about getting some houseplants to make your extended time at home more fun and beautiful, but scared you might kill them all?

Then this class is for you. In this class, we will cover the basics of keeping your plants alive, helping them to thrive, and learn about some easy plants that will make you feel like a professional plant parent in no time. You're going to love your plants, and with the knowledge you will gain from this class, they will love you back.

About the teacher:

Kate Kronenberg is a born and raised Chattanoogan, community activist, and houseplant fanatic. She was raised by a botanist, and after starting with a couple plants in college, her plant collection has flourished to over 60 plants indoors, and a healthy obsession with outdoor landscaping as well.