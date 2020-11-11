Introduction to Product Photography

Introduction to Product Photography

In this class, you'll learn all about product photography, just in time for the holidays!

Whether you’re a small-business owner or have a side hustle that sells products, knowing how to style and photograph your items to share on social media and your website is part of the key to getting noticed.

In this class, attendees learn about:

  • Themes and styles in product photography to keep things looking consistent
  • Adding props to photos
  • DIY lighting tools and techniques
  • Different backgrounds for product shots
  • And simple editing techniques for photos
  • You can use these skills with a smart phone or camera.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

