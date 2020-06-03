× Expand The Chattery Intro to Product Photography

Introduction to Product Photography

Whether you’re a small-business owner or have a side hustle that sells products, knowing how to style and photograph your items to share on social media and your website is part of the key to getting noticed.

In this class, attendees learn about:

Themes and styles in product photography to keep things looking consistent

Adding props to photos

DIY lighting tools and techniques

Different backgrounds for product shots

And simple editing techniques for photos

You can use these skills with a smart phone or camera.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-product-photography-online-class-tickets-105298201756

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.