Introduction to Product Photography

to Google Calendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Whether you’re a small-business owner or have a side hustle that sells products, knowing how to style and photograph your items to share on social media and your website is part of the key to getting noticed.

In this hands-on class, attendees learn about:

Themes and styles in product photography to keep things looking consistent

Adding props to photos

DIY lighting tools and techniques

Different backgrounds for product shots

And simple editing techniques for photos

Bring one or two items you’d like to practice photographing and either your smart phone or a camera to take the photos.

Props, lighting, and backgrounds will be provided for use during the class instruction. 

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Product Photography - 2020-03-10 18:00:00
DI 17.07

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 17, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

February 18, 2020

Wednesday

February 19, 2020

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours