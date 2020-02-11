Introduction to Public Speaking - Two Part Workshop

Whether you wrestle with butterflies in your stomach to face the world's #1 fear, or consider yourself an old pro, you will enjoy the results of this high-energy, interactive public speaking seminar.

In this two-part series you will learn a simple, easy method to crafting a message that can be applied to every speech engagement. Learn tips, tricks, challenge your comfort zone, set goals for yourself, give and receive feedback for improvement, leave with a ready-made message and the confidence to present it!

The class takes place over two days on Tuesday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 25 from 1pm to 2:30pm. The participants will learn basic public speaking skills in the first class and prepare a speech for the second class. Don't be scared! This will help you hone your skills and get even better at speaking in public.

About the teacher:

While Emily Hardy has spent the bulk of her professional career as a Corporate Training Specialist developing and delivering leadership, technical and soft skills training for Fortune 100 companies such as The Walt Disney Company, FAO Schwarz and Dale Carnegie Training, she has always held side positions working with students aged elementary through college – through summer camps, church youth groups, retreats, swim coaching, organizing speech tournaments, collegiate leadership training & teaching. As a Corporate Presentation Coach in NYC Emily mentored executives on presentation skills, crafting effective content & communication styles. She has also conducted countless high-energy, immersive Teambuilding seminars. In addition, Emily has assisted in producing Off-Broadway productions as well as lending her own voice to a number of Voice- Over productions. She has a Bachelors in Communication from Lamar University in TX & attended graduate school in Instructional Design at University of Central Florida. Currently, Emily works as a Part-time Recruiter for Disney Internship Programs and as an adjunct Public Speaking teacher at OLPH Middle School. She enjoys travel, family & being a wife & mom to three young children.