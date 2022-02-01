Introduction to Punch Needle

to

Life got you stressed? Try punching something!

In this introductory class, we will explore beginning punch needle embroidery that can be used for pillows, rugs, and wall art. During the class you will get practice with the rhythm and movement of punch needling and have a pattern that you can take home to punch on your own.

All supplies and tools are included in the class for you to keep practicing at home. Supplies include yarn, monk cloth, punch needle, embroidery hoop and erasable marker.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

