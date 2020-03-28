Introduction to Quilling

Quilling is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. This class will cover the basic tools and techniques used to create quilled images. We will cover the creation of several different basic shapes, as well as combining those basic shapes to create a larger and more intricate shape. Each student will be working with these pieces to create a finished work of art by the end of class.

Supplies: All supplies are included and participants will walk away with a kit including glue, an assortment of paper quilling strips, a slotted quilling tool, a circle sized ruler, a photo mat and shadow box.

About the teacher:

Although Brittney Winborn is originally from Louisiana, she has been living here in Chattanooga for the last 8 years. A love of art and learning new things inspired her to try many different mediums over the years. Brittney has only been quilling for one year but it has quickly become her favorite form of creative expression. She has a couple of years of college level art classes under her belt and in the last year has started selling her work at local markets.