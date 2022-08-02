Introduction to Racial Justice: 4 Week Series

× Expand Image from the thechattery.org human development Eventbrite Intro to Racial Justice Series at The Chattery

Dismantling Racism isn’t an overnight fix. It is the lifelong journey of breaking down the constructs that continue to exacerbate inequity, propagate injustice, privilege white people and plague Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. We understand that everyone is at their own unique point on that journey — from just beginning to being firmly planted on the path toward abolition.

In this 4 part series, we begin with first-time engagement and build up skills, language, and processes that equip for lifelong commitment to identifying, examining, and disrupting racism in our lives and our communities.

Class series takes place on August 2, 9, 16 & 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

About the instructor:

Born and raised in Texas, Sarah Marquez Berestecky is a third-generation Mexican-American/Chicana who grew up navigating the borderlands of living as a light-skinned Latina in America. Her engagement with Be the Bridge to Racial Unity inspired her to develop ARCC after relocating to Chattanooga to join Bridge City Community. Her anti-racist work is closely tied to her efforts as a nationally trained community organizer. Sarah is married to her husband, Jonathan. Together they have three children Sophia, Elijah, and Willow who surprise them with humor that keeps everyone laughing while also holding it down with real talk of justice. As a self-declared introvert you can find Sarah taking a break from people watching Netflix, reading a provocative book, or blasting Mariachi in the house.