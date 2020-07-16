× Expand The Chattery Introduction to Racial Justice

Introduction to Racial Justice

We, as a nation, are having a moment. There seems to be a growing awareness and acknowledgement of our country's present and deeply rooted racial inequities. But for many of us, conversations about race(ism) can be difficult and emotional, and as a result, we have a hard time knowing where to start and how to communicate with others about the importance of racial justice.

In this introductory level class, we'll lay a foundation that will help participants engage in further learning and introspection to dialogue more thoughtfully, carefully and confidently. We will cover important terms and concepts, but will also examine how racism is at work within the systems and power structures we interact with daily.

This class is by donation, with a suggested donation of $15. All money from the class will be donated to Tennessee United, which is dedicated to defending and organizing for the rights of migrants and underserved communities and CALEB, which brings together an coalition of faith-based, labor and other community organizations to gain a powerful voice in public affairs and issues in the wider community.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-racial-justice-online-class-tickets-111488202214

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Texas, Sarah Marquez Berestecky is a third-generation Mexican-American/Chicana who grew up navigating the borderlands of living as a light-skinned Latina in America. Her engagement with Be the Bridge to Racial Unity inspired her to develop ARCC after relocating to Chattanooga to join Bridge City Community. Her anti-racist work is closely tied to her efforts as a nationally trained community organizer. Sarah is married to her husband, Jonathan. Together they have three children Sophia, Elijah, and Willow who surprise them with humor that keeps everyone laughing while also holding it down with real talk of justice. As a self-declared introvert you can find Sarah taking a break from people watching Netflix, reading a provocative book, or blasting Mariachi in the house.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.