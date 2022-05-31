× Expand thechattery.org Introduction to Racial Justice

Presented by The Chattery:

There is a growing awareness and acknowledgement of our country's present and deeply rooted racial inequities. But for many of us, conversations about race(ism) can be difficult and emotional, and as a result, we have a hard time knowing where to start and how to communicate with others about the importance of racial justice.

In this introductory level class, we'll lay a foundation that will help participants engage in further learning and introspection to dialogue more thoughtfully, carefully and confidently. We will cover important terms and concepts, but will also examine how racism is at work within the systems and power structures we interact with daily.

This class is by donation, with a suggested donation of $15.

This class is the first in our Human Development series. At The Chattery, we believe that in order to have true and genuine acceptance of another human, you must learn about the whole person. This means not only learning about diversity, inclusion and equity but also providing spaces to learn about the historical inequities that are the root cause of injustice. These classes and workshops will provide a safe space for these specific conversations and more.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Texas, Sarah Marquez Berestecky is a third-generation Mexican-American/Chicana who grew up navigating the borderlands of living as a light-skinned Latina in America. Her engagement with Be the Bridge to Racial Unity inspired her to develop ARCC after relocating to Chattanooga to join Bridge City Community. Her anti-racist work is closely tied to her efforts as a nationally trained community organizer. Sarah is married to her husband, Jonathan. Together they have three children Sophia, Elijah, and Willow who surprise them with humor that keeps everyone laughing while also holding it down with real talk of justice. As a self-declared introvert you can find Sarah taking a break from people watching Netflix, reading a provocative book, or blasting Mariachi in the house.