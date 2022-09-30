Introduction to Red Wines: An Exploration of Tannins

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us for a portal to the wonderful world of red wines!

In this class, we’ll taste a variety of styles of red and discuss what tannins are and how differently they come across in reds made from different grapes.

Please note: Masks are optional. Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Food & Drink
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Introduction to Red Wines: An Exploration of Tannins - 2022-09-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Red Wines: An Exploration of Tannins - 2022-09-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Introduction to Red Wines: An Exploration of Tannins - 2022-09-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Introduction to Red Wines: An Exploration of Tannins - 2022-09-30 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

September 24, 2022

Sunday

September 25, 2022

Monday

September 26, 2022

Tuesday

September 27, 2022

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours