Introduction to Red Wines: An Exploration of Tannins

Introduction to Red Wines

Join us for a portal to the wonderful world of red wines!

In this class, we’ll taste a variety of styles of red and discuss what tannins are and how differently they come across in reds made from different grapes.

Please note: Masks are optional. Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.