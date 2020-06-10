× Expand The Chattery Intro to Reiki

Introduction to Reiki

Reiki is based on the principle of Universal Life Energy or Chi (pronounced “chee”). It works to enhance the body’s natural healing ability. Reiki does not involve physical manipulation.

Reiki works with the subtle energy field thought to be around (auras) and within the body (Chakras).

There are three levels of training in the process of becoming a Reiki Master, referred to as attunement levels. During this exploration of the first level of Reiki by a Reiki Master and Teacher Kali Meister, the students will learn basic knowledge and understanding about Reiki with the potential of reaching a point where they can access the universal energy flow through their hands to heal themselves and others.

Reiki does not require special talent, nor can it be done wrongly. The more a person uses Reiki, the stronger it becomes. By the end of the Reiki Basics workshop the students will be able to:

Scan their body and perceive areas of reduced vitality flow.

Channel Reiki energy into yourself and sense the energy as it flows through your hands.

Appreciate how attitudes can create dis-ease in the mind and emotions, and how the physical body might be affected.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-reiki-tickets-97815882939

About the teacher:

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher. Learn more about Kali here.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you through Eventbrite when you sign up, 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.