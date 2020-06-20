Introduction to Selling on eBay

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Introduction to Selling on eBay

Learn how to turn unwanted items around your house into extra cash!

If you've never navigated eBay before, this is the class for you! You'll learn tips on how to start or improve your sales.

Join this class and get inspired to Marie Kondo your house and make some money doing it. The good news is that anything can sell on eBay, you just need to list it and see what happens. This class will help you sell successfully.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/introduction-to-selling-on-ebay-online-class-tickets-106567532358

About the teacher:

Natasha Romanova has been casually selling on eBay since 2015. She has been doing this for fun committing on average only a couple of hours a week. With very little effort and time commitment she has sold around 500 items with gross sales of over $16,000. Through trial and error she has created a wining formula for how to maximize the chance of a sale.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

