The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Introduction to Shopify

The Chattery is partnering with Shopify LA to present a series of FREE virtual workshops in May and June. Sign up for the entire series below!

What is Shopify? How does selling online work? What features are available? How can Shopify help you grow your business? In this workshop, we will cover the history of Shopify, how it works to help businesses sell and scale as well as get an understanding of the costs involved. It is an essential class for anyone considering opening a business.

About Shopify LA:

Shopify LA serves entrepreneurs by offering free 1:1 business coaching with their Support Advisors where they can answer any inquiries you may have regarding e-commerce or entrepreneurship. They also specialize in inspiring and empowering the community to start their online business through the use of free business training and online workshops. Learn more at la.shopify.com.

