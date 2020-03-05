Introduction to Social Media Management

You have your company and product, but now you need to get the word out to others about what you offer. Social media is a great way to do just that! If you have questions about where to even begin, what platforms are best for your company/side hustle, posting so your content is noticed, and more—this class is for you.

In this class we’ll talk about:

The differences between Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest

How to determine which platforms are best for your company or product

Consistent branding across all your social media platforms

How to manage various account at the same time

Creating content for various accounts

Managing accounts both from your computer and smart phone

The best time to post based on the different platforms

Basic smart phone photography skills and editing techniques

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.