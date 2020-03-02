Introduction to StrengthsFinder 2.0

In conjunction with the Gallup Organization, CliftonStrengths (formerly Gallup Strengthsfinder) has become a widely used personality assessment tool internationally (over 22 Million assessments completed). This course is designed to introduce and overview the benefits of CliftonStrengths.

Whether you have taken the assessment or not, you will gain insight into how the results can provide benefit in becoming ‘the best version of you.’ We will discuss the benefits for individuals, work teams, as well as those in job transition or career assessment.

About the teacher:

Steve is a Certified Strengths Coach joining WeAlign in 2017. With a passion of guiding individuals through personal challenges, Steve works with clients discover their true design and accomplish their best organizational fit. Having more than 40 years of military, business, and organizational experience, Steve has served in many leadership positions. As a business manager, Operations Director and Company President, Steve is known as a problem solver with an emphasis on team development and corporate strategy. He is a Vietnam veteran, receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious service. For the past 27 years, he has served as an associate pastor of a large Protestant church, leading in a variety of roles. He has provided coaching and guidance in the arena of finance and personal crisis to hundreds. In retirement, in addition to coaching, Steve is the Executive Director for Walking Worthy: A Journey to Freedom, an intensive discipleship ministry. Steve enjoys golf, traveling and spending time with family. He is married to Gwen Owens McCary and together they have 5 adult children, 5 grandchildren and reside in Chattanooga, TN.