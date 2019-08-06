Introduction to Sushi Making

It’s fun and easy to make rolled sushi at home and we’re here to show you how. From sushi rice to a variety of ingredients, this easy to make meal is also healthy and delicious! Come and learn how to spread, layer, tuck and roll your way to sushi heaven. In this hands-on cooking class, you’ll learn all the skills needed to make sushi-rolls, including how to prepare sushi rice.

You’ll learn to make three types of vegetarian rolled sushi: Hoso-maki (thin rolled 1 ingredient inside) Futo-maki (thick rolled 3-4 ingredients inside) , and Ura-maki (inside out, rice on outside).

About the teacher:

Diane Hoch is a Certified Nutritional Health Counselor and Natural Food Chef who counsels clients and students on their journey to vibrant health. Her expertise lies in empowering people to find the connection between the foods we eat and how it effects our overall health and well being. Diane is the CEO & Founder of The Food Evolution, a cooking and nutrition center located in Rockland County, NY. Since 2010 The Food Evolution has been offering classes designed to teach people to prepare delicious and nutritious “whole foods” for themselves and their families. It is also inclusive of her private practice for Nutritional Counseling and Corporate Wellbeing Programs. Diane earned her certification from Columbia Teacher’s College and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in NYC. Her education provided extensive training for an integrative approach to nutrition based on bio-individuality. Not only does Diane teach cooking classes privately, she offers them in Corporate Kitchens and as a Guest Chef at many venues across the country including Spas (The Lodge at Woodloch) and Health and Wellness seminars (The Employer Healthcare and Benefits Congress. Her online cooking videos are featured on LivStrong and EHow, and can also be found on her own website www.thefoodevolution.com.