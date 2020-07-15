× Expand The Chattery Introduction to Tiki Cocktails

Introduction to Tiki Cocktails

Let's be real, if there were ever a time to escape to a tropical island with an ice, cold, fruity, bitter drink in hand - I think now would be it. That's what tiki is all about! In this class, we will discuss the fascinating history behind tiki cocktails and how to create some of these delicious drinks at home!

At the end of the class, everyone will receive an email with recipe cards.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.