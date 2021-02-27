Introduction to Permaculture

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

In this workshop, participants will go over permaculture ethics, principles and practices + create designs and implementation plans for their own properties. The workshop will explore native plants, land restoration, community development, food production, local regenerative businesses and more!

There will be a 1 hour lunch break, so feel free to bring food or plan to grab a bite nearby. There will also be time allotted for consultations and a farm tour break.

https://www.facebook.com/events/389793265632240/

Event by Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga

