Introduction to Weaving: Nature Weave

This class is beginner friendly, but also enjoyable for experienced weavers that want to mix it up a little.

Participants will create a weaving using yarns and natural fibers, fabric, and cut flowers on a simple homemade frame loom. You will come away with the knowledge to continue your craft and a piece of your own work of woven wall art. Flowers are left in and allowed to dry adding interest to the weaving

We will cover setting up our wooden frame “loom” and basic handweaving techniques. All supplies are included in ticket price. Feel free to bring your own flowers/greenery.

COVID-safe protocols for the class listed below. If you do not adhere to these guidelines, you will be denied admittance to the class with no refund.

Masks are required. Class is limited to 5 people.

Temperature checks will be done upon check-in. If you have a fever, you will be asked to leave for the safety of everyone else.

About the instructor:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.