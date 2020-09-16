Introduction to Wine Pairing

Wondering what wine to pair with dinner?

Dinner Table Coach, Amanda Nelson Varnell has teamed up with Emily Pinner, the Beverage BFF to teach the fundamentals of basic wine pairing.

From meats to spicy foods to desserts, you will learn what wines pair nicely and why!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/16/introduction-to-wine-pairing

About the teachers:

Amanda Nelson Varnell is a Family Coach, Cooking Instructor, Family Dinnertable Specialist, Speaker, Author, Small Business Owner, and mom of 4. Amanda has been teaching cooking classes focused on the family dinner table since 2006. Providing the answers to that neverending daily question, "What's for dinner?", her cooking classes offer practical advice, basic cooking skills, and weekly planning hacks that help you create a personalized menu planning system that works for you and your family. Amanda opened Dish T'Pass Cooking School & Catering Co. in 2012. Over the last 8 years, the business grew into a homegrown Chattanooga success story, an award-winning catering company focusing on high volume corporate catering and large special events. In 2016, corporate team buildings replaced individual cooking classes, and the business rebranded simply as Dish T'Pass. Amanda's response to the changes brought about by Covid-19 is to pivot the company to a [virtual] cooking school and return to her original passion which is the family dinner table.

For more information about cooking classes, private coaching, or booking Amanda as a speaker, visit our website www.dishtpass.com or find us on social media @dishtpass.

Emily Pinner is the owner of Beverage BFF. A Chattanooga native, Emily has worked in the hospitality industry for her entire career. Starting out as a waitress, she eventually moved into management at one of Chattanooga’s premier fine dining restaurants. From there, she was recruited to manage a locally-owned fine wine and spirits shop, learning a new facet of the beverage industry. After five years of honing these skills, Emily launched a new service at the shop that customized wine, beer and spirits for special events in southeast Tennessee. Five years after that, she launched Beverage BFF. Whether you are an individual, event planner, caterer, nonprofit organization, or anything in-between, Emily can help you determine the correct amount and types of adult beverages you need for your event while saving you time, money and stress.