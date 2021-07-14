Investing BYO Lunch

Have you ever thought about investing but wasn't sure where to start? Join Money Lit Founder Stephanie as she shares with you what she's learned while started her investing journey. We will discuss how to research what companies to keep an eye out for, what platforms you can use to invest in as a beginner, and how to track potential investments before you take the leap with your money. Don't have hundreds of dollars to begin investing? This class will also address how you can begin investing with as little as $20/mo and what platforms you can use for that. She teaches this same class to teens who are looking to have their money work for them, so this experience is truly for the beginner.

This class is part of Adult Summer School, taking place from July 12-16, 2021. Sign up below for a day of activities or a full week pass. Check out the full schedule for Adult Summer School here.

About the artist:

Stephanie Pyke is a Chattanooga transplant from Upstate NY and has made this city her home for the past 14 years. She is a local entrepreneur and adjunct professor who teaches business classes. She founded Money Lit three years ago to bring money and job life skills to youth ages 8-18. Her passion for money literacy grew after volunteering in local public and private schools presenting financial literacy skills with a local non-profit. She enjoys taking concepts like budgeting and investing that can seem like overwhelming to some, and breaking them down into manageable tasks that children can begin to grasp and incorporate into their life path.