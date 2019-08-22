iPhoneography: Editing Photos

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Phones take great photos, but there are some limitations. This class will teach you how to "dodge" those limitations - like not being able to set the camera to manual - and master the hacks and tricks to get photos to share on socila media that look like they were shot on a DSLR and edited on a computer.

In this class, you'll learn:

How to set up shots with your phones cameras based on the golden mean

How to get the most from the built-in camera app and features, for iPhone users

What apps are best for editing photos

How to use those apps to turn lack-luster phone shots into magazine-ready images—or at least, really awesome Instagram posts!

Android users are welcome.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
