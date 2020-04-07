iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Phones take great photos, but there are some limitations. This class will teach you how to "dodge" those limitations - like not being able to set the camera to manual - and master the hacks and tricks to get photos to share on social media that look like they were shot on a DSLR and edited on a computer. 

In this class, you'll learn:

  • How to set up shots with your phones cameras based on the golden mean
  • How to get the most from the built-in camera app and features, for iPhone users
  • What apps are best for editing photos
  • How to use those apps to turn lack-luster phone shots into magazine-ready images—or at least, really awesome Instagram posts! 

Android users are welcome.

Details at https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/7/iphoneography-editing-photos-online-class

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-07 18:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 7, 2020

Wednesday

April 8, 2020

Thursday

April 9, 2020

Friday

April 10, 2020

Saturday

April 11, 2020

Sunday

April 12, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Monday

April 13, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse