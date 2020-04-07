iPhoneography: Editing Photos - ONLINE CLASS

Phones take great photos, but there are some limitations. This class will teach you how to "dodge" those limitations - like not being able to set the camera to manual - and master the hacks and tricks to get photos to share on social media that look like they were shot on a DSLR and edited on a computer.

In this class, you'll learn:

How to set up shots with your phones cameras based on the golden mean

How to get the most from the built-in camera app and features, for iPhone users

What apps are best for editing photos

How to use those apps to turn lack-luster phone shots into magazine-ready images—or at least, really awesome Instagram posts!

Android users are welcome.