Info
The Office @ City Cafe 901 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
The Office @ City Cafe 901 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Office @ City Cafe 901 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
-
Art & ExhibitionsMeredith Middleton & Renel Plouffe Artist Reception
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing Blues Jazz 'n Friends
Education & LearningHome School Workshop: Outside the Lines
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Charity & FundraisersAces!
Theater & DanceMillion Dollar Quartet
-
Festivals & FairsChattanooga Coffee Festival
Business & CareerHomebuyer Workshop
-
Education & LearningGardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators
-
Concerts & Live MusicLeaving Babylon, Trapaw, Tyrant, Deaf Kings
-
Concerts & Live MusicVon Wamps
Concerts & Live MusicBird and the Bear
Food & DrinkGospel Sunday Brunch
-
Theater & DanceLove/Sick
Charity & FundraisersChattanooga Girls Rock Benefit
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicNew Music Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Concerts & Live MusicRorey Carrol, Bohannons
Concerts & Live MusicA Musical History of Joe Hill & The Early Labor Movement
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
This & ThatCelebration of Differences
Charity & FundraisersOn Point’s Annual Dinner: An Evening of Hope
Theater & DanceLuna Gale
Talks & ReadingsBlack Coffee Discussion Series
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
Business & CareerThe Chattery Presents "Creating a Side Hustle: Fiverr"
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.