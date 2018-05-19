The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, extend their outreach programs with free monthly gardening classes open to the public. On Saturday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “All About Iris” taught by master gardener Holly Colf. MGHC classes take place at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

Master Gardener Holly Colf comments, “The Purple Iris is the Tennessee State cultivated flower, adopted in 1933, and appears on the Tennessee license plate. The name Iris comes from Greek for rainbow, a reference to the many different colors and color combinations found among the various Iris species. These gorgeous perennials grow easily here, providing ornamental value and colorful appeal year after year. Irises can be planted in large areas to form attractive borders or in smaller groups to provide a splash of spring color; and they can be enjoyed as cut flowers. The flowers grow from potato-like roots called rhizomes that can overwinter in the ground and can be divided in summer or fall. Each Iris flower consists of three “standard” petals and three downward drooping petals or “falls” which are often in striking colors, giving Irises their huge variety and beauty. The popular Bearded Iris, which grows throughout the state, is marked by a fuzzy line, or beard, running down the middle of these petals. This class will open your eyes to the many choices in size and color as well as provide practical information on growing and propagating our versatile and eye-catching state flower.