An Irish-American Salute to Western Director JOHN FORD (Double Feature Film Screening)

In honor of IRISH-AMERICAN MONTH — THE HERITAGE HOUSE proudly presents an “Irish Double Feature” salute to JOHN FORD — legendary American Western director:

- PETER BOGDANOVICH’s acclaimed documentary DIRECTED BY JOHN FORD (at 7PM) . . . and HANGMAN’s HOUSE (at 8:30PM) — one of only ten surviving films from Ford’s productive 1917-28 era will be the night's offering.

The life of one “Sean Aloysius O’Faerna,” better known to film lovers the world over as JOHN FORD, Western director of such classics as THE SEARCHERS (1956), STAGECOACH (1939) and THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE (1962), is lovingly told via director PETER BOGDANOVICH’s colorful 1972 documentary DIRECTED BY JOHN FORD.

As narrated by ORSON WELLES, and utilizing excerpts from a career spanning over half a century, Ford’s key collaborators included JOHN WAYNE, HENRY FONDA, and JIMMY STEWART -- who recall their long and fruitful association with the often cantankerous and mercurial director. Besides the stories of the daily, non-scripted drama on the set — some of it even intentionally engineered by Ford — the choice of the vista of Monument Valley as a recurring Western location and the director’s masterful cinematic technique are also explored over the course of the film.

The second half of the double feature (at 8:30pm) will consist of a screening of a recently restored copy of Ford’s early ‘Irish-themed’ silent, HANGMAN’S HOUSE — one of only ten of the more than sixty silent films Ford made between 1917 and 1928 which still survive.

Besides being an early collaboration with recurring lead actor VICTOR McLAGLEN, the film is also notable as being the very first recorded screen appearance of longtime Ford collaborator JOHN WAYNE.

In the film, a romantic drama set in Co. Wicklow, Ireland, exiled patriot "Citizen" Hogan (VICTOR McLAGLEN) risks his life by leaving his post in Algiers in order to return to Ireland to settle matters of both family and national honor — and with an extreme prejudice against the living, we might add!

The film is accompanied by a new musical score by Tim Curran, a composer of soundtracks for historical restorations.

IF YOU’RE GOING

Who: JOHN FORD “IRISH DOUBLE-FEATURE” at Heritage House Arts & Civic Center

What: DIRECTED BY JOHN FORD (7pm) and HANGMAN’s HOUSE (8:30pm)

When: Monday, March 18TH at 7PM and 8:30PM, respectively.

Where: Heritage House Arts & Civic Center; 1428 Jenkins Rd.; Chatt., TN 37421

Cost: Admission is free

Further info.: (423) 855-9474 or cholley@chattanooga.gov