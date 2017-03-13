Irish Courage "The Playboy of the Western World"

Mars Theatre District 117 N Chattanooga S, LaFayette, Georgia 30728

A live Irish Celebration. Back Alley Productions presents our original spin on “Playboy of the Western World,” immersed with live Irish song and dance. Christy Mahon, the eponymous “playboy” who stumbles into a rustic Irish tavern and charms the local villagers, especially the women. Set in 20th Century Ireland, Mahon arrives in the tavern with tales of murdering his father. The locals are more interested in vicariously enjoying his story than in condemning the immorality of his murderous deed, and in fact, Christy’s tale captures the romantic attention of the bar-maid Pegeen Mike.

March 10 through 26.

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2:30 PM

Mars Theatre District 117 N Chattanooga S, LaFayette, Georgia 30728

