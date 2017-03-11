An Irish Spring Contra Dance

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, Spring, and all things Green with an Irish Spring Contra Dance! on Saturday, March 11th, from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m., featuring calling by Vicki Herndon and music by Carolina Ceili.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!

