Iron Fez

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Foot-stomping, trunk rattling, whiskey-infused mix of bluegrass, rock, folk, blues and comedy… Iron Fez is coming to the Tavern. Be sure to grab a beer and experience this psychedelic redneck milieu only found nestled in the hills of southeastern Tennessee.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
