Iron Fez

to Google Calendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Foot-stomping, trunk rattling, whiskey-infused mix of bluegrass, rock, folk, blues and comedy… Iron Fez is coming to the Tavern. Be sure to grab a beer and experience this psychedelic redneck milieu only found nestled in the hills of southeastern Tennessee.

Info

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4232661996
to Google Calendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Iron Fez - 2019-05-25 21:00:00
DI 16.16a

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Wednesday

April 24, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours