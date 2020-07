Iron & Ink

Feel like getting some fresh ink to go with your Iron? Sino with Enlighten Ink Studio will be here doing tattoos. We will be raffling off free tattoos.

Frozen Shirt Contest

Bike Contest

Bikini Bike Wash

Band: Bad Tattoo

Food Truck: Off the Grill Express with Chef Q

Raffles & giveaways

Songbirds serving drinks

Steel Horse Law

My Daily Choice CBD Oil company will be on site

RSVP on Eventbrite: www.ironandink.eventbrite.com