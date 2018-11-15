Isreal Del Toro, who has won multiple gold medals in adaptive sports, will be speaking at Southern Adventist University on Thursday, November 15 at 11 a.m. While serving in the military, Del Toro received burns on more than 80 percent of his body after an explosion, but he fought to reenlist after going through treatment. The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will take place in the Iles P.E. Center and is free and open to the public.
Israel Del Toro
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningBecoming Bilingual: How to Make Your Language Learning Goal a Reality
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Education & Learning Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt on the Patio
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
Friday
-
Education & Learning Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyEmbrace Aging Forum
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra, String Quintet
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtists on the Loose Reception
-
FilmPandas 3D
-
Charity & Fundraisers Fashion & Trunk Shows Parties & ClubsSpotlight Social
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceDisney's "Newsies"
-
Theater & DanceThe Odd Couple
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMike Mcdade
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Education & LearningWorking Through Stress With Writing
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman on the Patio
-