Israel Del Toro

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Isreal Del Toro, who has won multiple gold medals in adaptive sports, will be speaking at Southern Adventist University on Thursday, November 15 at 11 a.m. While serving in the military, Del Toro received burns on more than 80 percent of his body after an explosion, but he fought to reenlist after going through treatment. The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will take place in the Iles P.E. Center and is free and open to the public.

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
