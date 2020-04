Learn how to make the Israeli dessert, Knafeh to celebrate the end of Passover. This is a shredded philo crust with sweet cheese in the middle, and then drenched in syrup. This will be an easier version, without the hard to find Middle Eastern cheeses, and we will talk about how to make a substitute for kataifi (the shredded philo) at home if you can't get to a middle eastern store.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/742164766315242/