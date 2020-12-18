It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Among the stars of our upcoming production: a plastic comb, a metal bucket, and a sack of silverware. That’s because our retelling of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will use a multitude of objects to create sound effects for our onstage 1940’s radio show adaptation of the beloved holiday classic.

Playwright Joe Landry has adapted the Frank Capra movie for the stage, and the result is IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, opening Friday, December 4, and running through Sunday, December 20, at the CTC.

The adaptation is a fresh and inventive way to reconnect with the classic story of the idealistic George Bailey from the small town of Bedford Falls. It reimagines the cinematic classic by staging the story as if it were a live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience. Playing three dozen characters, a cast of five actors stands behind old-fashioned microphones and performs from scripts on a stage dressed as a 1940’s radio studio, complete with “Applause” signs and a piano.

The play will be presented in the mainstage theatre with general admission seating, although capacity will be limited to no more than 20 percent and ushers will seat patrons with several vacant seats and rows between parties. To see the CTC’s 22-point safety protocol, visit TheatreCentre.com/Safety.

