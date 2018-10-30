ive Jam Session with Freddy Mc & Friends

Beginning on October 30, the Granfalloon will play host to Live Jam Session featuring Freddy Mc and Friends every Tuesday as the house band, plus any number of great Chattanooga musicians who might want to sit in and play.

Experience the fun fusion funk of the 60s and 70s and top-notch musicians of all types in a soul-infused dance party. Freddy Mc, aka “Beethoven Black,” will be featured on the eight-string guitar, leading his very accomplished four-piece house band, with alternating vocals. The “jam” part comes in when musicians of all types bring their own instruments to add to the mix. If you play jazz fusion, soul, funk or dance music, you are invited to be a part of the band on any given song.

Freddy Mc and his band will set the scene by playing tunes from some of the ‘70’s icons, such as Stevie Wonder, Gap Band and Sly and the Family Stone, among many others.

Doors open at 7:30pm at 400 East Main Street, and the show begins at 8:00pm. Admission is $5.

This show is for music lovers of all ages—enjoy it as a spectator, a dancer, or a musician or vocalist who wants to sit in with the band. Join us on the Main Street strip!

For more information, visit www.granfalloonchattanooga.com. Adelle’s Creperie will be open with a bar and its full menu, www.adellescreperie.com.