ive [Stream] from the Quarantine: Country Night - Rob Williford

FREE Live Stream: Country Night featuring Rob Williford (Guitarist for Luke Combs)

About Rob:

Originally from Gastonia, North Carolina, Williford (Rowdy) is not only a #1 songwriter but also shares the stage touring with country artist Luke Combs as one of his guitarists and background vocalists. Since moving to Nashville, Williford has been able to celebrate success with multiple cuts on Combs’ double-platinum record, This One’s For You, including the two-week #1 single and ASCAP Song of the Year, “One Number Away.” Rob has also found his name on Combs’ deluxe record, This One’s For You Too, with the addition of the platinum-certified “Must’ve Never Met You” and “Beautiful Crazy,” which became a record-breaking 7-week #1 song as well as earning the CMA Award for Country Song of the Year. In late 2019, Williford signed a co-publishing venture with TriScore Music Publishing and Warner Chapell.